Somalogic partners with Illumina on co-branded proteomic, genomic platform

BOULDER — Protein analyzing biotechnology firm Somalogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) has inked a partnership deal with genomics company Illumina Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) to develop and bring to market a co-branded next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform to be used to better understand the human body.

Somalogic develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning.

“As part of the agreement, Illumina will develop and deploy NGS-based protein identification and measurement tools into laboratories worldwide, and facilitate the development and use of high-plex protein pattern recognition tests,” according to a company news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Proteins play a central role in cellular function and health, and NGS can support a greater understanding of this role by unlocking biological insights at scale,” Illumina chief technology officer Alex Aravanis said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to increasing the utility of NGS, and our partnership with SomaLogic will enable existing and future NGS customers to conduct even more sophisticated, high throughput multiomic studies.”

