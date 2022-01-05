Longmont, Loveland extended-stay hotels change hands

LONGMONT and LOVELAND — A pair of 100-plus room extended-stay hotel properties in Loveland and Longmont were traded last month.

The 109-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Longmont at 710 S. Sherman St. sold for $15.75 million, Boulder County property records show.

The seller was Longmont Development LLC, an entity registered to a Greenwood Village address by registered agent Keyur Naik, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as the vice president of development at Baywood Hotels.

The buyer is listed as 710 S Sherman Street Owner LP, a holding company registered to the Irving, Texas, address of hospitality real estate investment company Highgate LLC.

The 121-room WoodSpring Suites Loveland fetched $13 million, Larimer County real estate records show.

Tallgrass Loveland I LLC, an affiliate of Tallgrass Holdings in Wichita, Kansas, was the seller and BSREP II WS Loveland LLC, a group registered to a post office box in Wichita, was the buyer.

