Longmont, Loveland extended-stay hotels change hands

LONGMONT and LOVELAND — A pair of 100-plus room extended-stay hotel properties in Loveland and Longmont were traded last month.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The 109-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Longmont at 710 S. Sherman St. sold for $15.75 million, Boulder County property records show.
The seller was Longmont Development LLC, an entity registered to a Greenwood Village address by registered agent Keyur Naik, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as the vice president of development at Baywood Hotels.
The buyer is listed as 710 S Sherman Street Owner LP, a holding company registered to the Irving, Texas, address of hospitality real estate investment company Highgate LLC.
The 121-room WoodSpring Suites Loveland fetched $13 million, Larimer County real estate records show.
Tallgrass Loveland I LLC, an affiliate of Tallgrass Holdings in Wichita, Kansas, was the seller and BSREP II WS Loveland LLC, a group registered to a post office box in Wichita, was the buyer.
© 2022 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT and LOVELAND — A pair of 100-plus room extended-stay hotel properties in Loveland and Longmont were traded last month.
The 109-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Longmont at 710 S. Sherman St. sold for $15.75 million, Boulder County property records show.
The seller was Longmont Development LLC, an entity registered to a Greenwood Village address by registered agent Keyur Naik, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as the vice president of development at Baywood Hotels.
The buyer is listed as 710 S Sherman Street Owner LP, a holding company registered to the Irving, Texas, address of hospitality real estate investment company Highgate LLC.
The 121-room WoodSpring Suites Loveland fetched $13 million, Larimer County real estate records show.
Tallgrass Loveland I LLC, an affiliate of Tallgrass Holdings in Wichita, Kansas, was the seller and BSREP II WS Loveland LLC, a group registered to a post office box in Wichita, was the buyer.
© 2022 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!