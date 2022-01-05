Fort Collins to introduce finalists for utilities leader

FORT COLLINS — The five finalists for the role of Fort Collins utilities executive director will be introduced to the community during a virtual forum Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to provide feedback for the city’s hiring committee on each candidate via a survey at the close of the forum.

The utilities executive director oversees the strategic leadership and operations of the entire utility portfolio, including electric, water, wastewater, and stormwater services, according to a city news release.

The five finalists are:

Eleanor Allen — CEO of Water for People. Bachelor of science in civil engineering and environmental studies from Tufts University and master of science in civil and environmental engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

David Hornbacher — Executive director of Longmont Power and Communications. Bachelor of science in agronomy from Colorado State University with additional studies in math, physics and engineering from the University of Colorado in Denver.

Scott Kulwicki — Senior director special projects and valuation at Florida Power & Light Co. Bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Florida Atlantic University.

Kendall Minor — Director and vice president of construction for Cherry Street Renewables. Bachelor of science in civil engineering and master of science in civil engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Tiana Smith — Senior director of strategy and chief of staff at Vermont Gas Systems. Bachelor of arts in English with a concentration in creative writing and a project management professional certificate, both from Colorado State University.

To view the candidate forum, visit fcgov.com/utilities/executive-director-search.

