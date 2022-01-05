E Source acquires South Carolina utility consultant

BOULDER — Utility services firm E Source has acquired another consultant, South Carolina company AAC Utility Partners.

The price of the transaction was not disclosed.

E Source provides data science, market research and consulting to more than 500 utilities throughout the U.S. and Canada. With the acquisition of AAC Utility Partners, it adds the consultant’s technology solutions, cloud consulting and vending services.

“There is no substitute for AAC’s proven expertise and track record of success in implementing large technology projects that are foundational to becoming a modern, digital utility,” said E Source CEO Ted Schultz in a prepared statement. “When combined with E Source’s technology planning and implementation capabilities supporting AMI and GIS, plus our ability to make data useful using our research and predictive data science products, the addition of AAC further enhances our ability to drive value for our utility clients by delivering what’s next.”

