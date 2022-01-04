NoCo Hemp Expo returns to Denver in March

DENVER — The NoCo Hemp Expo, previously held in Loveland before outgrowing its former home in 2019, is returning to Denver March 23 through March 25 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Convention Center.

The trade show will feature exhibitors, seminars and educational programming, including speakers such as Canadian Rockies Hemp Processing CEO Aaron Barr, hemp pioneer and former president of the Oglala Sioux Alex White Plume and infused-spirits company Highway Vodka co-founder Ben Williams.

NoCo Hemp Expo is organized by hemp advocacy group We Are For Better Alternatives and Colorado Hemp Co.

“We are once again bringing together the hemp industry to reconnect, reorganize, rebuild and reimagine hemp as a source of collaboration and opportunity in 2022,” show organizer and WAFBA founder Morris Beegle said in a prepared statement.

To register, visit www.nocohempexpo.com/registration-2022/.

