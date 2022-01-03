Veterans organization seeks transportation volunteers

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based veteran and family resource hub, is looking for additional volunteers in Boulder, Broomfield and Adams counties to transport veterans to medical appointments, VA meetings or appointments, grocery shopping, post office and other necessary errands.

People with a few hours a month to give can have a large impact in helping veterans, the organization said in a press statement.

Potential volunteers can call 720-600-0860 or email Resource@QualifiedListeners.org. The organization maintains a website at www.QualifiedListeners.org