Want an EV charging station at your business? This workshop’s for you

Northern Colorado Clean Cities, as a part of the Colorado Energy Office’s ReCharge Colorado program, is hosting a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10th at 6 p.m. for people who are interested in installing a public electric vehicle charging station at their business, workplace, multi-family housing unit or other public entity.

During this workshop, attendees will learn about the Charge Ahead Colorado grant that is

administered through the Colorado Energy Office, according to an organization news release. Those interested in applying for a grant will learn about the application process and how they should prepare for the next application round.

To learn more about this event visit NCCC’s event page. To register for the event click here.

