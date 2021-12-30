UCHealth seeks blood donations in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are seeking blood donations during the holiday season.

Holiday activities, travel and seasonal illnesses often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood-donation schedules in December and January, said Anna Johnson, manager of the blood centers. The seasonal lull affects local blood supplies, while patient needs remain steady.

Donations of all blood types are needed and important, Johnson said. However, the center especially needs donors who have Type A and Type O blood types, as well as platelet donations.

Donations can be scheduled at either of Garth Englund’s blood-donor centers in Northern Colorado, at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins or at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave., in Loveland. Interested donors can schedule an appointment online at http://bit.ly/uchealthblood or via phone call to 970-489-8965.

To donate, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show a photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors also should eat a good meal before their appointment and drink plenty of water the day before and day of the drive. The blood-donation process takes 30 to 40 minutes.

The blood-donor center also needs new platelet donors. The platelet-donation process takes 90 to 120 minutes. More information about eligibility requirements and the donation process is posted at http://bit.ly/uchealthblood.