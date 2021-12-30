Premier Members Credit Union holds sock drive for homeless youth

BROOMFIELD — Premier Members Credit Union is conducting a sock drive through Dec. 31 to collect socks and monetary donations to benefit Boulder-based TGTHR, formerly Attention Homes.

The credit union’s Pueblo branch is collecting socks for the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

TGTHR serves youth ages 12 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit has six programs, ranging from day-time drop-in centers to limited supported housing.

Socks tend to be the most-requested item because they quickly get wet or worn out, making the youth feel cold. TGTHR seeks donations of high ankle/calf (all sizes) and Merino wool hiking socks, suited for those typically outside and on their feet all day.

Premier Members Credit Union branches will also collect financial donations that will go toward purchasing more socks for TGTHR. Community members may make a financial donation through TGTHR’s website.

For online donations, select the “Dedicate this Gift” button and enter Premier Members Credit Union in the Dedicatee’s Name field, to ensure that your donation is matched. Premier Members Credit Union is matching all financial donations, up to $1,000, to benefit TGTHR.

