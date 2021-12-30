Allen family donates $100,000 to Front Range Community College

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins business owners Jeff and Michael Allen and their families are donating $100,000 to Front Range Community College for its Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration program.

The funds will be distributed via scholarships to students in the program, as well as supporting the program itself.

The brothers are donating the funds in honor of their parents, Marion and June Allen, who founded the family-run Allen Service heating, cooling and plumbing company in 1962.

Front Range is renaming the program’s high-tech laboratory the Marion and June Allen HVAC Lab.

“We wanted to give back to our community by helping provide education to help further the trades,” Jeff Allen, co-owner of Allen Services, said in a statement. “This is our heartfelt thanks to our parents for a lifetime and vision over 60 years now, of building — not just a company — but a culture and who we are.”

The newly named Marion and June Allen HVAC lab is located in the Little Bear Peak building at Front Range’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins. The FRCC Foundation will manage the donation and scholarships.

