Statera submits Crohn’s therapy trial plan to FDA

FORT COLLINS — Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) has submitted its clinical trial protocol, a document that describes objectives, design and methodology for a drug study, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for STAT-201, its candidate for the treatment of pediatric Crohn’s Disease.

“Submitting our Phase 3 clinical trial protocol is a critical milestone in our development program,” Statera CEO Michael Handley said in a prepared statement. “In addition to the common GI symptoms, children with Crohn’s Disease often experience growth failure, malnutrition, delayed puberty, and bone demineralization. STAT-201 has the potential to provide great physical and emotional relief to adolescents who live with Crohn’s Disease.”

The trial is expected to launch in early 2022.

“STAT-201, Statera’s most advanced drug candidate, is an immune modulator focused on the restoration of mucosal healing and intestinal barrier function as an adjunct to the standard of care in moderate to severe CD,” according to a company news release. “A Phase 2 study demonstrated proof of concept and safety as well as remission in 67% of participants and 43% of true mucosal healing with endoscopies.”

