Solid Power tenders nearly 90M shares, 7.6M warrants

LOUISVILLE — Battery company Solid Power Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP) tendered for sale 89.7 million shares of common stock and 7.67 million warrants Wednesday, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

Solid Power made its public debut earlier this month through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that brought it $542.9 million and valued it at about $1.2 billion.

Solid Power develops all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. It has had massive recent fundraising success, including a $130 million Series B in May that was led by BMW Group and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F). Solid Power said it plans to provide Ford and BMW with full-scale 100-ampere-hour cells for automotive qualification testing and vehicle integration beginning in 2022.

Solid Power stock closed down 40 cents, Wednesday, at $8.94 per share.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC