Colorado work deaths declined last year

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

DENVER — A total of 78 Coloradans died in work-related incidents in 2020, down from 84 in 2019.

“Transportation incidents were the leading cause of fatalities but down from the prior year by 22.0 percent,” according to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Transportation incidents decreased from 37 to 29 in 2020, and continues to lead all fatality events for at least the last 10 years.”

Despite the overall decrease of deaths, falls, slips, or trips incidents were up 83.3 percent over 2019.

Men accounted for more than 92% of work-related deaths in 2020, the department reported.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC