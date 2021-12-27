Scout Clean energy buys Missouri solar farm

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a renewable power development company, has acquired the under-development Missouri solar farm Stockton Lake Solar Farm LLC from Azimuth Renewables LLC.

Azimuth will remain involved in the development of the $120-million Polk County project.

“There is increasing demand for renewables across the US and in particular in Missouri. We are pleased to expand our growing renewable energy footprint into Missouri through the development, construction, and operation of the Stockton Lake Solar Farm and make solar energy available to many Missourians,” Scout CEO Michael Rucker said in a prepared statement. “Importantly, the partnership with Azimuth Renewables means that Scout will be able to work hand in hand with an experienced team of developers to bring this important project to market as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Commercial operations are expected to commence in 2025.

