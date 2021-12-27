James Webb Space Telescope launches with Ball’s support

BROOMFIELD — Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. designed and built the advanced optical technology and lightweight mirror system for the James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched last week.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

Once on orbit, Webb will capture faint light from the very first objects that illuminated the universe after the Big Bang, Ball said in a news release.

“It is truly an honor to be such an integral part of the next great space observatory,” Ball civil space vice president Makenzie Lystrup said in the release. “Today’s launch is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a closely integrated team that spanned across multiple mission partners and NASA. We are tremendously eager to see the science the new observatory captures.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC