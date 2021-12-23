Maxar extends trio of international defense contracts worth $100M

WESTMINSTER — Aerospace defense contractor Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has extended contracts with three long-standing international defense and intelligence customers that total more than $100 million.
The unnamed customers’ contracts with Maxar allow them to “directly task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s current constellation under Maxar’s Direct Access Program,” according to a company news release. “This program enables defense, intelligence and commercial customers to access the world’s most advanced Earth imaging satellites, with encrypted downlinks, committed availability and data distribution rights that fit mission needs.”
Additionally, one of the contracts provides access to imagery from Maxar’s next-generation WorldView Legion satellites, expected to launch next year.
“Maxar’s international defense and intelligence customers continue to rely on the unrivaled quality of our imagery to meet critical national security requirements,” Maxar executive vice president of global field operations Tony Frazier said in a prepared statement. “Our long-term partnerships and deep understanding of these customers’ missions informed how we designed the WorldView Legion satellites, and we are very encouraged by the demand we’re seeing. Increased collection capacity benefits not only monitoring applications, but it will also accelerate our ability to map the globe in 3D, understand precise change and deliver AI-powered insights on mission-relevant timelines.”
