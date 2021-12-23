First test patient gets dosed in Statera COVID drug test

FORT COLLINS — Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a pharmaceutical company formed this year from the merger of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cytocom Inc., has provided its first test patient with a dose of its COVID-19 treatment drug candidate STAT-205.
The drug, in preclinical trials, has shown the potential to block the replication of coronaviruses in human lung cells.
Stratera’s randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 24 adult patients, with preliminary results expected to be reported next year.
“We look forward to working with the researchers to explore the potential of STAT-205 as an oral cost-effective therapeutic option for patients with COVID-19,” Statera CEO Michael Handley said in a prepared statement.
The company said in August that it’s evaluating or developing 21 drug candidates.
By the end of the quarter, it completed Phase 2 work on a drug for pediatric Crohn’s disease and is setting up Phase 3, to begin in early 2022.
