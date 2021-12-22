State asking for more funds for foster children

Colorado’s human services department is asking for more funding to hire a full-time specialist to help children in the state’s foster system get adopted, the Colorado Sun reports.

The specialist will act as a recruiter to help the 533 children in the system find permanent homes.