REIT buys Legend of Broomfield senior-living facility for $27.5M

BROOMFIELD — A senior housing developer has sold the Legend of Broomfield facility to a real estate investment trust that specializes in senior living properties for just more than $27.5 million.

Kansas-based Legend Senior Living built the property at 12600 Lowell Blvd. in 2018 and, through holding company Den Alf 1 LLC, offloaded it this month to LW Broomfield PropCo LLC, an entity controlled by Ohio-based REIT Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL).

Legend of Broomfield has 91 apartments — 73 in assisted living and 18 in memory care — split between one- and two-bedroom units.

Legend Senior Living also operates Meadowview of Greeley.

Welltower broke into the Colorado senior living market in 2019 when it entered a partnership with local player Balfour Senior Living and acquired a six-community, Denver-area portfolio from the group for more than $300 million.