McWhinney signs development agreement for Centerplace multifamily project

GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has signed an agreement with the city to develop a 298-unit multifamily project on vacant land near the Centerplace shopping center and Greeley West High School.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The agreement was signed Dec. 15. According to Weld County property records, McWhinney closed its purchase of the land last week for $5.5 million. The parcel is bounded by Greeley West Park to the north, 38th Avenue to the east and 42nd Street to the west.
McWhinney first submitted documents to Greeley planners in July 2020.
The units will be distributed across 11 buildings on the 12-acre parcel. Units will range in size from 450-square-foot studios to 1,542-square-foot three-bedroom options.
The development agreement includes provisions for access to the property for public safety, a contribution of $1,835 per acre by the owner to the Greeley West Regional Detention Pond, construction of off-site trail accesses, reimbursement by the city for oversizing of public infrastructure mains and other requirements.
A McWhinney entity, MMF Greeley Centerplace Investments LLC, also recently raised $26.7 million in equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funds were raised from 43 investors, with $50,000 as the minimum investment.
Representatives for McWhinney did not respond to requests for comment about the project or the fundraiser.
GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has signed an agreement with the city to develop a 298-unit multifamily project on vacant land near the Centerplace shopping center and Greeley West High School.
Sponsored Content
Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages
Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences.
The agreement was signed Dec. 15. According to Weld County property records, McWhinney closed its purchase of the land last week for $5.5 million. The parcel is bounded by Greeley West Park to the north, 38th Avenue to the east and 42nd Street to the west.
McWhinney first submitted documents to Greeley planners in July 2020.
The units will be distributed across 11 buildings on the 12-acre parcel. Units will range in size from 450-square-foot studios to 1,542-square-foot three-bedroom options.
The development agreement includes provisions for access to the property for public safety, a contribution of $1,835 per acre by the owner to the Greeley West Regional Detention Pond, construction of off-site trail accesses, reimbursement by the city for oversizing of public infrastructure mains and other requirements.
A McWhinney entity, MMF Greeley Centerplace Investments LLC, also recently raised $26.7 million in equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funds were raised from 43 investors, with $50,000 as the minimum investment.
Representatives for McWhinney did not respond to requests for comment about the project or the fundraiser.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!