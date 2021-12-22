Charlotte’s Web names Jacques Tortoroli as new CEO

DENVER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), the CBD-product manufacturer that quietly moved its headquarters from Boulder to Denver in mid-2021, has appointed a new CEO.
Jacques Tortoroli, former chief administrative officer of Bacardi Ltd., the world’s largest privately-held spirits company, replaced outgoing CEO Deanie Elsner.
Tortoroli is former president of Bacardi International Ltd. and has experience in launching ecommerce platforms, global finance, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships through various executive roles at Bacardi, Viacom Inc., Young & Rubicam Inc., PepsiCo Inc. and KPMG, according to a press release announcing his hire.
“Jacques’s strong track record of driving international brand equity through product innovation and customer relationships will be invaluable to Charlotte’s Web,” John Held, chairman of the board for Charlotte’s Web, said in a prepared statement.
The company also announced other leadership changes:
- Wes Booysen, Charlotte’s Web chief financial officer, assumed expanded responsibilities under the title of chief financial and operating officer.
- Jared Stanley, Charlotte’s Web co-founder and chief cultivation officer, assumed an expanded role as chief cultivation and innovation officer, responsible for hemp cultivation, extraction, cannabinoid R&D and product development.
Tortoroli has served as a director of Charlotte’s Web since November 2019
Charlotte’s Web moved its headquarters from 1600 Pearl St. to 1801 California St. in downtown Denver in May. The company maintains an operation in Louisville.
