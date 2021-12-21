Columbine Health veteran Yvonne Myers to join Fort Collins Chamber

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional comments from Yvonne Myers and Ann Hutchison.

FORT COLLINS — Yvonne Myers will join the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce as its vice president of strategic initiatives, the chamber announced Tuesday in a news release. Myers will start her new position in mid-January 2022.

Myers, who has worked at Columbine Health Systems since 1990, including 23 years as the health systems director, will assume her new role at the chamber, working closely with chamber president and CEO Ann Hutchison and the chamber team to drive communitywide and regional strategic initiatives developed through Northern Colorado Prospers 2.0, a catalytic initiative for regional economic growth.

“I looked at my life and saw that I only have so much time left to be working, and I really wanted to contribute to my bigger community,” Myers told BizWest. “When I read the job description I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s me.’’’

Hutchison told BizWest: “I am just thrilled to have her join our team. She has a proven track record not just with our organization, but with the wider community…She can move mountains.”

In her new role, Myers will focus much of her time implementing a variety of strategies to support employers in attracting and retaining the talent they need; and ensure a competitive advantage for area employers through quality workers and for workers through quality jobs.

“I think that government and churches and nonprofits and businesses all need to be thriving for a community to be great,” Myers said. “There’s such a need to reignite and revitalize our community, especially around talent and the workforce. [When I’m done with this role] I want people to say we’re a better community and a more actualized community.”

Myers earned a bachelor of science degree in Human Development and Family Studies and a Certificate in Gerontology from Colorado State University. Before her extensive career at Columbine, Myers was the director and supervised the Adult Day Program at Elderhaus. After a move to Columbine, Myers served many roles, including a social services designee, administrator and manager for assisted-living facilities and marketing director.

Throughout her career, Myers has been recognized as BizWest Women of Distinction – Leading Lady, National Technical Honor Society for Poudre School District, Career and Technical Education Award for Excellence and Women of Distinction Outstanding Volunteer.

“I’m an idealist,” Myers said. “And I work hard to make my ideals a reality.”

