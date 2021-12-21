Mulay’s Italian Meatballs now selling at Costco

LONGMONT — Mulay’s Sausage is now selling its Italian meatballs at 30 Costco stores across Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the company announced Monday in a news release.

Mulay’s sausage is free of allergens such as wheat, soy, milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. It is also gluten-free, paleo and keto. The company sources its meat from small, family-run farms.

“We are thrilled to see our Italian Meatballs in the meat section of this major national retailer,” Mulay’s founder, president & CEO Loree Mulay Weisman said in a prepared statement. “We understand that discerning customers are seeking out healthier products that are made using high quality ingredients and we are excited to expand our distribution to this larger audience.”

