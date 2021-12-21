Luxury ground-transportation company Landline raises $20M

FORT COLLINS — Luxury ground transportation company Landline Co. has raised $20 million in equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company partners with airlines to provide high-end first-and-last mile transportation between airports and surrounding markets.

Landline operates in Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Colorado, the company has partnered with United Airlines to offer transportation from Breckenridge and the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Denver International Airport.

To use Landline in Colorado, a traveler would book their trip through United. If leaving from Breckenridge or Fort Collins, they would select those cities as their origin with a connecting stop at DIA. Then, a Landline shuttle or bus will pick up the traveler at their home. Because Landline is partnered with the airline, once the traveler is picked up, they are considered checked in for their flight, and their bags are considered checked.

Once the traveler arrives at the airport, their bags are transferred to the plane. The traveler will have access to priority security and boarding.

It also works in reverse; a traveler from out of state can select Breckenridge or Fort Collins as their destination with DIA as a connecting stop. Landline will pick them up at DIA and take them to their final stop.

Landline was founded in 2018 as The Rocket Bus Corp. It had previously raised $3.9 million in a seed round in 2019.

Representatives from Landline declined to comment.

