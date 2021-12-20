McWhinney purchases second RiNo parcel from Great Divide Brewing

DENVER — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has purchased from Great Divide Brewing Co. the parcel of land at 1812 35th St. that includes Great Divide’s barrel bar and packaging hall, McWhinney announced Monday in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The purchase price for the 2.2-acre parcel was $23.1 million, according to Denver County property records.
Great Divide will continue to operate the barrel bar and packaging hall as a partner and tenant in the space while a mixed-use community is developed around it.
This is the second parcel in RiNo that Great Divide has sold to Loveland-based McWhinney in recent years. In 2019, McWhinney purchased 2.5 acres adjacent to the barrel bar property.
“I am thrilled to partner again with McWhinney on the second piece of our land sale,” Great Divide Brewing Co. founder and president Brian Dunn said in a prepared statement. “We had interest from multiple parties in the property and were fortunate to be able to select the partner who will best meet the goals of Great Divide Brewing. RiNo has become our second home and we’re excited to maintain a presence in this vibrant location through the foreseeable future with the Barrel Bar and our warehousing operations. McWhinney embraced this plan and I think it’s a real testament to their understanding of local business and local business partnerships.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has purchased from Great Divide Brewing Co. the parcel of land at 1812 35th St. that includes Great Divide’s barrel bar and packaging hall, McWhinney announced Monday in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages
Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences.
The purchase price for the 2.2-acre parcel was $23.1 million, according to Denver County property records.
Great Divide will continue to operate the barrel bar and packaging hall as a partner and tenant in the space while a mixed-use community is developed around it.
This is the second parcel in RiNo that Great Divide has sold to Loveland-based McWhinney in recent years. In 2019, McWhinney purchased 2.5 acres adjacent to the barrel bar property.
“I am thrilled to partner again with McWhinney on the second piece of our land sale,” Great Divide Brewing Co. founder and president Brian Dunn said in a prepared statement. “We had interest from multiple parties in the property and were fortunate to be able to select the partner who will best meet the goals of Great Divide Brewing. RiNo has become our second home and we’re excited to maintain a presence in this vibrant location through the foreseeable future with the Barrel Bar and our warehousing operations. McWhinney embraced this plan and I think it’s a real testament to their understanding of local business and local business partnerships.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!