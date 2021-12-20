Coloradans to get nearly $5B in TABOR refunds

A surplus of money above the spending cap set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights means that Coloradans will receive $4.7 billion in refunds by 2025, Colorado Public Radio reports.

Someone making $50,000 would be refunded about $300.