Lodging report: Seasonality takes hold of state hotels

Seasonality appears to be taking hold of the state’s hotels as occupancy rates declined further in November from summertime highs.

The Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association released its November report today; it shows a statewide occupancy rate of 51.4%, down from 63.1% in October.

Craig, in the heart of Colorado’s hunting grounds, scored the highest occupancy among the communities tracked in the report. In that northwest Colorado community, 72.8% of the hotel rooms were booked during the month.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Greeley topped the occupancy charts at 69.1% full during the month at an average daily rate of $91.05. Greeley’s occupancy was just behind its year-to-date occupancy of 69.4%, which like most communities in the state was well above the year-to-date occupancy of 51.2% recorded at this same time in 2020.

Other communities in the report that BizWest follows:

Loveland had an occupancy of 56.8% and an average daily rate of $107.43.

Boulder hotel rooms were 52.2% occupied in November at an average daily rate of $156.30. That rate was the highest in the region.

Longmont showed a 51.8% occupancy rate and an average daily rate of $101.18.

Fort Collins was closely behind with a 51.5% occupancy and rate of $117.50.

The U.S. Highway 36 corridor hotel rooms were 45.7% occupied in November at a rate of $108.81.

Estes Park, now mostly through its shoulder tourist season, saw its hotel occupancy drop to 38.2% with an average daily rate of $147.43.

Meanwhile, the state’s resort communities, likely seeing the impact of light early season snowfall, recorded a 36% occupancy rate.