Funding Friday: Delta-v Capital launches new $75M fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder private equity firm Delta-v Capital launched Delta-v Capital Access Fund III LP, a $75 million pooled investment fund. The firm focuses on growth equity and liquidity solutions for private technology companies.

launched Delta-v Capital Access Fund III LP, a $75 million pooled investment fund. The firm focuses on growth equity and liquidity solutions for private technology companies. Boulder natural pet foods company I and Love and You, under its business name ILY Holdings LLC, has raised $800,000 of a $2.1 million debt funding round by selling convertible promissory notes.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC