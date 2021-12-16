Congruex acquires Ohio excavation company

BOULDER — Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has absorbed Lebanon, Ohio-based Ohio Valley Excavating, the Boulder company’s sixth acquisition this year and 17th since receiving backing from its private-equity owner Crestview Partners LP in 2017.

“OVE’s excavation and construction expertise will further expand our underground capabilities as part of turn-key design-build solutions for current and prospective customers in the Midwest,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a prepared statement.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP in the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, and OVE was advised by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP.