Coalfire hires pair of execs

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems Inc., a Westminster-based cybersecurity firm, has hired Chris Kloes as chief revenue officer and Dennis Schumacher to the position of chief financial officer.

Schumacher was most recently CFO at CompuCom Systems Inc., and Kloes was vice president of security at Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS).

“After celebrating our 20th year, surpassing 1,000 employees, and breaking all revenue records, Coalfire’s executive leadership is focused on our clients’ security and compliance future,” Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew said in a prepared statement. “With Chris and Dennis on the team, we’re poised to continue our growth through the integration of services and solutions, and to lead our industry into today’s new era of enlightened risk management and cybersecurity transformation.”