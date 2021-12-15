PRPA seeks proposals for additional 250MW of solar power

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority has issued a request for proposals to obtain up to 250 megawatts of new photovoltaic solar generating capacity that could begin producing noncarbon energy by 2025.

In a press statement, the wholesale utility said the “RFP calls for the largest amount of new, noncarbon generating capacity to date and encourages any proposed project to include a battery energy storage component. The request also enables bidders to propose installations that could interconnect anywhere on Platte River’s transmission system, including the distribution systems in the owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.”

“As we continue to work toward achieving the Resource Diversification Policy goal, our ongoing challenge will be to maintain Platte River’s core pillars to safely provide reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy and services during a time of rapidly improving technology and resource costs,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in the press statement. “We need to proactively manage the intermittency of renewables as we continue to diversify our portfolio in preparation for a future without dispatchable coal resources.”

The Resource Diversification Policy was adopted by Platte River’s Board of Directors in 2018. The policy calls for a 100% noncarbon energy mix by 2030, provided the organization’s core pillars are upheld. In 2020, Platte River maintained 100% transmission system reliability and provided power to its owner communities at the lowest wholesale rates in Colorado. With an additional 250 MW of solar generating capacity, Platte River estimates its overall annual energy production will be approximately 54% noncarbon.

The proposals that the utility seeks do not need to include all 250 MW in one project or one place, said communications manager Steve Roalstad. “Developers are encouraged to consider proposing projects that could interconnect with Platte River’s transmission system, including regions in northwest Colorado [where PRPA has part ownership in power plants] and the northern Front Range.” Consideration will be given to smaller projects (25 megawatts or less) that could connect to the distribution systems of one or all of Platte River’s owner communities. Proposals “are encouraged to include a battery energy storage component capable of providing 100% of the project’s nameplate capacity for at least four hours and be dispatchable by Platte River when needed,” the press statement said.

“Connecting solar and battery storage on both the transmission and distribution systems will improve reliability and further advance our strategy of system integration,” said Frisbie. “The goal is to have distributed energy resources in every owner community.”

Proposals are due Feb. 18, 2022.