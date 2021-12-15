McWhinney flex space in Baseline wins approval from Broomfield officials

BROOMFIELD — Just a week after McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. offloaded one of its industrial properties in the Baseline development for nearly $100 million, the developer has been approved to build two more right next door.
Broomfield City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday for the construction of a pair of flex-industrial buildings at 1755 and 1765 W. 160th Ave., just down the street from the Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)-leased property that McWhinney sold last week.
Each building is planned to be about 152,000 square feet on roughly seven acres of land.
McWhinney vice president of commercial development Megan O’Brien told the City Council that the developer is in negotiations with a user for one of the proposed buildings, but did not elaborate on those negotiations.
The buildings are planned to include office and warehouse space.
“We know sustainability is extremely important” to both McWhinney and the Broomfield community, O’Brien said, so plans call for elements such as a solar-ready roof, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and LED lighting.
“There’s demand for this, as we’ve heard from our economic vitality [staffers],” Councilman Deven Shaff said. “This is a great location. I look forward to the success of this project.”
McWhinney broke ground last year on some of the first elements of Baseline, a massive mixed-use development that is expected to transform a 1,100-acre patch of dirt and grass at Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 7 into a modern mini-city home to tens of thousands of new residents and jobs.
At full build-out, which could take decades, the community could boast more than 17 million square feet of commercial space and more than 9,200 homes.
