Loveland land-annexation suit dismissed

LOVELAND — A Larimer County District Court judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit that aimed to block a land-annexation and rezoning process for the development of a large distribution center by Trammell Crow Co.

A group called Workers for a Safe Larimer County had sued the city and city council in October, alleging that council had erred in approving the annexation without the state-mandated Annexation Impact Report.

As part of judge Daniel Michael McDonald’s dismissal, the plaintiffs agreed to drop their claims, and the city agreed to forgo any claim to attorneys’ fees.

The annexation in question is 152 acres of unincorporated Larimer County near Northern Colorado Regional Airport that was annexed and rezoned through a series of planning commission and city council votes in August and September. Some of those meetings saw little public or official discussion.

Developer Trammell Crow is aiming to build a 2.4-million-square-foot distribution center on the land that is understood to be intended for an Amazon.com Inc. distribution center.

Workers for a Safe Larimer County had retained Randall M. Weiner of Weiner & Cording. The city was represented by Josh. A Marks of Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP.

Because the suit was dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be brought back. However, Weiner told BizWest that his clients “are continuing to monitor the situation in Loveland.”

The Larimer County District Court case, Workers for a Safe Larimer County; Jacob Kucera; Shannon Zitney v. City of Loveland, Colorado; the City Council for the City of Loveland; et al, is 21cv30767.