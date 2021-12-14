Brandzooka hires chief revenue officer

BOULDER — Brandzooka, the trade name registered to a Boulder-based media advertising platform Assembly Media Networks Inc., has hired Perry Quinn as chief revenue officer.

Quinn, a Brandzooka adviser since 2015, was most recently a senior vice president at the National Restaurant Association.

“Fueled by impressive growth in the digital and connected television (CTV) space, Brandzooka is at an exciting inflection point,” Brandzooka CEO Kelly Dotseth said in a prepared statement. “I’ve admired Perry’s work leading teams in and outside of the ad-tech realm for years; I can’t think of a better leader to join the Brandzooka team right now. I’m excited and honored to have him on board to spearhead growth across sales and marketing functions as we take the company to the next level.”