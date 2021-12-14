Billionaire buys 500-acre Steamboat Springs ranch for $18M

This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
A 562-acre undeveloped ranch in Steamboat Springs has sold for $17.75 million to a California billionaire.
Strawberry Park Ranch, 2 miles from downtown Steamboat Springs at 40875 County Road 36, was originally listed for $18.5 million in June 2020.
The mountain retreat was purchased on Oct. 28 by Steamboat Powder LLC, managed by Margo Doyle, according to property records. Doyle is the chief investment officer of California-based S-Cubed Capital.
S-Cubed Capital is an investment holding company and family office in Menlo Park, California, controlled by Mark Stevens, who Forbes estimates is worth $5.2 billion. Stevens was a partner at investment firm Sequoia Capital when it invested in Google, PayPal and LinkedIn.
Stevens told the Steamboat Pilot & Today that he splits his time between Steamboat and Silicon Valley and plans to conserve some of the land.
According to property records, Strawberry Park Ranch was sold by Redemption Ranch LLC. That entity listed its president as Eli Feldman, who is president of Boulder-based real estate firm Conscience Bay Company, according to his LinkedIn.
The expansive ranch, positioned on the south and east-facing slopes of Copper Ridge, features a fishing stream, abundant wildlife, aspen-covered hillsides and views overlooking the Strawberry Park valley and the Steamboat ski slopes.
Strawberry Park Ranch was originally called the Perry Ranch and was formerly owned by Marjorie Perry, the sister of Charlotte Perry, who co-founded Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs. Marjorie was also responsible for bringing Carl Howelsen, who founded the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Winter Carnival, to Steamboat.
Brian Smith with Hall & Hall and Pam Vanatta of The Vanatta Group with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty marketed the property for sale, and Vanatta represented the buyer.
