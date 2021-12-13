UPS plans distribution center in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is planning a new 47,377-square-foot package distribution facility at 10355 W. 120th Ave. in Broomfield.

The city’s Land Use Review Commission is set to review plans for the project Monday night, with the Broomfield City Council scheduled to weigh in next month.

The UPS project would be built on a vacant, nearly eight-acre parcel owned by BT-OH LLC, a holding company registered to the address of UPS’ Atlanta headquarters, Broomfield and Colorado real estate and business records show.

Plans call for a 28-foot-tall building with “overhead roll up doors on both the eastern and western facades to accommodate loading/unloading of trucks and movement and storage of packages,” according to a Broomfield planning memo.

Parcel distribution and fulfillment operations have become increasingly popular in local business and industrial parks as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated e-commerce trends.

Broomfield is already home to a planned 200,000-square-foot delivery center in McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s Baseline development. That facility will be leased by Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN).

Nearby, SunCap Property Group has proposed a four-building, 526,000-square-foot light industrial and distribution campus on a vacant, roughly 76-acre parcel just east of Huron Street and west of Interstate 25. City leaders believe that SunCap is targeting FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) for the site.