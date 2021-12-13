California biotech company Genapsys selects Westminster for new location

WESTMINSTER — Genapsys Inc., a Redwood City, California-based life-sciences company, will open a second location in Westminster, bringing about 240 jobs to the city.

Colorado beat out California and Massachusetts for the new location.

Genapsys focuses on broadening access to genomic information through a genomic-sequencing ecosystem for academic and clinical-research applications.

“Colorado is a fast-growing bioscience hub so we are thrilled to have Genapsys join our thriving state and help create good-paying jobs as we move Colorado forward,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release announcing the location.

The 240 jobs include 15 that will be remote positions for workers from rural Colorado communities through the Location Neutral Employment Incentive worker program. The remote jobs will primarily be chemists and biologists, engineers and administrative workers, with an average annual wage of $111,369.

“The expansion of our Colorado efforts marks an exciting milestone for Genapsys’ rapid growth,” said Genapsys CEO and ArcherDx founder Jason Myers. “The Denver market has emerged as a life sciences and biotech hub, offering an excellent opportunity for B2B collaboration. In addition, the local talent from universities, favorable taxes and incentives will allow us to quickly scale consumable manufacturing and increase our R&D efforts.”

Genapsys received a Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit and a LONE Strategic Fund incentive for creation of the new jobs, to be paid out over an eight years.