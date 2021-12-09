Swisslog names new North America marketing chief

WESTMINSTER — Swisslog Healthcare, which provides technology combining pharmacy and transport automation in health care, has named Amanda Costanzi as head of marketing and communications in North America.

Swisslog is a trade name used by Translogic Corp., a Swiss company. Costanzi will lead the company’s marketing team to define and expand Swisslog Healthcare’s brand nationwide.

Amanda Costanzi. Courtesy Swisslog

“From working with global corporations to her experience with entrepreneurial start-up companies, Amanda brings a unique perspective to our marketing and communications efforts,” Cory Kwarta, president of Swisslog Healthcare, said in a written statement. “It is her ability to align marketing initiatives with our business goals in order to help Swisslog Healthcare grow that make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team.”

Costanzi previously served as chief marketing officer for Tempoe, senior vice president of communications for GE Franchise Finance, and vice president of marketing for HarperCollins Publishers.

“The industry needs the efficiency of Swisslog Healthcare’s medication management,” said Costanzi. “I look forward to improving the company’s brand awareness to help spread our solutions to more facilities throughout North America.”

