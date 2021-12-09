Elway group buys Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports

GREELEY — Elway Dealership Group has purchased Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports, the company’s third recent acquisition in Northern Colorado.

The dealership has a 48,000-square-foot showroom on four acres, and offers Harley-Davidson, Honda, Polaris and Yamaha products.

“When we heard [Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports owner Steve Risdal] was planning his retirement, we jumped at the opportunity,” Elway COO Michael Maledon said in a prepared statement. “This is a great addition to our other two powersports dealerships in Northern Colorado. By adding Harley-Davidson, Polaris, and Yamaha, Elway Powersports now represents eight of the top brands in the industry. Additionally, similar to our previous two acquisitions, we are inheriting a terrific staff.”

As recently as late last year, Elway Dealership Group was without a presence in Northern Colorado.

In June the company bought Northern Colorado Powersports.

The move came about six months after Elway’s Denver-based organization bought Co’s BMW of Loveland and MINI of Loveland.

Elway Dealership Group, which had long had a Northern Colorado foothold in Greeley, sold off its operation there last year to Asbury Automotive Group.

