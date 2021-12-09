Elway group buys Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports

GREELEY — Elway Dealership Group has purchased Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports, the company’s third recent acquisition in Northern Colorado.
Sponsored Content
Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages
Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences.
The dealership has a 48,000-square-foot showroom on four acres, and offers Harley-Davidson, Honda, Polaris and Yamaha products.
“When we heard [Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports owner Steve Risdal] was planning his retirement, we jumped at the opportunity,” Elway COO Michael Maledon said in a prepared statement. “This is a great addition to our other two powersports dealerships in Northern Colorado. By adding Harley-Davidson, Polaris, and Yamaha, Elway Powersports now represents eight of the top brands in the industry. Additionally, similar to our previous two acquisitions, we are inheriting a terrific staff.”
As recently as late last year, Elway Dealership Group was without a presence in Northern Colorado.
In June the company bought Northern Colorado Powersports.
The move came about six months after Elway’s Denver-based organization bought Co’s BMW of Loveland and MINI of Loveland.
Elway Dealership Group, which had long had a Northern Colorado foothold in Greeley, sold off its operation there last year to Asbury Automotive Group.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — Elway Dealership Group has purchased Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports, the company’s third recent acquisition in Northern Colorado.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The dealership has a 48,000-square-foot showroom on four acres, and offers Harley-Davidson, Honda, Polaris and Yamaha products.
“When we heard [Greeley Harley-Davidson-Wild West Motorsports owner Steve Risdal] was planning his retirement, we jumped at the opportunity,” Elway COO Michael Maledon said in a prepared statement. “This is a great addition to our other two powersports dealerships in Northern Colorado. By adding Harley-Davidson, Polaris, and Yamaha, Elway Powersports now represents eight of the top brands in the industry. Additionally, similar to our previous two acquisitions, we are inheriting a terrific staff.”
As recently as late last year, Elway Dealership Group was without a presence in Northern Colorado.
In June the company bought Northern Colorado Powersports.
The move came about six months after Elway’s Denver-based organization bought Co’s BMW of Loveland and MINI of Loveland.
Elway Dealership Group, which had long had a Northern Colorado foothold in Greeley, sold off its operation there last year to Asbury Automotive Group.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!