Construction begins this month on Larimer behavioral health center

FORT COLLINS — Construction will begin this month at the site of the new Larimer County Behavioral Health Facility located at the corner of Taft Hill Road and W. Trilby Road in Fort Collins.

According to information in a press statement, the county said that Ditesco LLC of Fort Collins will serve as the owner’s representative for Larimer County and is responsible for oversight of the project from planning/design through construction. Haselden Construction LLC of Centennial, the general contractor for the project, is responsible for managing the onsite construction of the facility.

Designers are architects Page Southerland Page. The facility will be a 55,000 square foot, 64-bed crisis care facility that includes a reception area, first responder entrances, triage and observation space, crisis stabilization unit, detox, and short-term treatment units, pharmacy, laboratory, food service, exercise/wellness room, meeting space, and an administrative wing.

Haselden, with an office in Fort Collins, has worked previously for the county.

“We are excited to be a part of these added services to our community. There will be minor traffic impacts to Taft Hill while bringing utilities to the site but this should only be for a few days. Trilby will remain open except for a paving operation in summer ’23,” Kevin Hoff, project manager, said in a statement.

Larimer County has contracted with SummitStone Health Partners along with UCHealth to provide clinical care and treatment at the new facility. The facility will serve Larimer County residents in need of urgent help for mental health and/or substance use disorders. Once open, services at the facility will include:

Behavioral health urgent care available regardless of time.

Two levels of withdrawal management — social detox and medically monitor detox.

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT)

Crisis stabilization unit (CSU) — A short-term residential program for individuals with moderate to severe acute psychiatric or co-occurring crises.

Short-term intensive residential treatment (IRT) — A short-term residential program for clients focused on recovery after detox.

Care coordination

Bridge clinic for transitional care

On-site pharmacy and lab services

About 200 people will work at the completed facility. It is expected to open in 2023.

