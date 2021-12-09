Colorado Gives Day raises $54.4M for nonprofits

ARVADA — The 12th Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 7 raised a record $54.4 million for 3,063 participating Colorado nonprofits. The gifts were made throughout the 24-hour online giving event from more than 72,232 unique donors and 215,864 donations.

“We are blown away and humbled by the generosity shown to Colorado nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day,” Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that created the giving event, said in a prepared statement. “Coloradans recognize and appreciate the value our nonprofits give in helping everyone in our community thrive. From ensuring people have food and housing to supporting mental wellness to making the arts accessible to all – it all becomes possible when donors make good happen.”

Individuals, businesses and nonprofits created more than 1,500 separate peer-to-peer fundraising pages, raising more than $2.7 million. Donors represented 10 countries and all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, Armed Forces Europe, Armed Forces Pacific, and Federated States of Micronesia.

“Community First Foundation founded Colorado Gives Day to provide an easy way for everyone to support their communities by donating to local nonprofits online,” said Erica Thornley, vice president of product development and ColoradoGives. “Online giving and events like Colorado Gives Day make it possible for anyone to be a philanthropist.”

Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $361 million since it launched in 2010. The ColoradoGives.org online giving site has raised more than $486 million since it went live in 2007.