Investor scoops up The Standard in Fort Collins for a cool $101M

FORT COLLINS — In one of Fort Collins’ priciest real estate deals of the year, an investment group has bought the newly constructed The Standard student-housing development for just more than $101.4 million.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The developer of the 227-unit project at 775 W. Lake St., Georgia-based Landmark Properties, through holding company Standard Fort Collins LLC, offloaded the site about a year after it was completed.
The buyer was 775 W Lake Street Co Owner LLC, according to Larimer County property records. That organization is a company held by Chicago-based Revantage, a real estate arm of private equity fund Blackstone Inc.
Neither party returned requests for comment Wednesday.
The Standard, built by Landmark and its general contractor, Menlo Park, California-based Katerra Inc., totals 355,000 square feet and includes 1,500 square feet of retail space.
It features floor-plan options ranging from studios to five bedrooms, along with a rooftop swimming pool, coffee bar, study lounge, private study rooms, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, grilling spaces and outdoor courtyards.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — In one of Fort Collins’ priciest real estate deals of the year, an investment group has bought the newly constructed The Standard student-housing development for just more than $101.4 million.
Sponsored Content
Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages
Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences.
The developer of the 227-unit project at 775 W. Lake St., Georgia-based Landmark Properties, through holding company Standard Fort Collins LLC, offloaded the site about a year after it was completed.
The buyer was 775 W Lake Street Co Owner LLC, according to Larimer County property records. That organization is a company held by Chicago-based Revantage, a real estate arm of private equity fund Blackstone Inc.
Neither party returned requests for comment Wednesday.
The Standard, built by Landmark and its general contractor, Menlo Park, California-based Katerra Inc., totals 355,000 square feet and includes 1,500 square feet of retail space.
It features floor-plan options ranging from studios to five bedrooms, along with a rooftop swimming pool, coffee bar, study lounge, private study rooms, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, grilling spaces and outdoor courtyards.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!