Investor scoops up The Standard in Fort Collins for a cool $101M

FORT COLLINS — In one of Fort Collins’ priciest real estate deals of the year, an investment group has bought the newly constructed The Standard student-housing development for just more than $101.4 million.

The developer of the 227-unit project at 775 W. Lake St., Georgia-based Landmark Properties, through holding company Standard Fort Collins LLC, offloaded the site about a year after it was completed.

The buyer was 775 W Lake Street Co Owner LLC, according to Larimer County property records. That organization is a company held by Chicago-based Revantage, a real estate arm of private equity fund Blackstone Inc.

Neither party returned requests for comment Wednesday.

The Standard, built by Landmark and its general contractor, Menlo Park, California-based Katerra Inc., totals 355,000 square feet and includes 1,500 square feet of retail space.

It features floor-plan options ranging from studios to five bedrooms, along with a rooftop swimming pool, coffee bar, study lounge, private study rooms, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, grilling spaces and outdoor courtyards.

