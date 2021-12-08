Home prices in region continue mostly up in November

Most communities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado saw median single-family home prices increase again in November, although Estes Park may be experiencing a seasonal decline, and Greeley/Evans prices shifted just slightly lower.

Information and Real Estate Services LLC released its November property-sales report Wednesday.

Median prices in Boulder increased to $1.54 million for the month, the third month this year that prices eclipsed the $1.5 million mark. Month-prior median prices were $1.3 million, and a year ago the November median was just more than $1 million.

Forty-four homes sold during November, down from the 70 homes sold the previous month.

Longmont median single-family prices hit $545,000 for November, up from $535,000 in October and $440,000 in November of 2020. Sixty-one properties sold in November in Longmont.

In Fort Collins, median prices hit $527,500, up from $511,277 in October and $438,700 in November 2020. A total of 228 homes sold during the month.

At nearly the same level, the Loveland median single-family home price during November was $515,000, up from $509,247 in October and $424,900 a year ago. A total of 185 homes sold during the month.

The Greeley median was $400,000, down from $405,000 the prior month but up from November 2020, which recorded a median price of $338,500. Greeley residents sold 138 single-family home properties during the month.

Estes Park may have entered its seasonal decline in median prices. On 30 sales for the month, the median price recorded was $690,000, down from $732,000 in October but up from November 2020’s $571,725.

