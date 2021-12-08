Greeley, Evans apartment complexes sell for nearly $100M combined

GREELEY and EVANS — The Ten West apartment complex near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and 63rd Avenue sold for $80 million, or $303,030 per unit, in a transaction recorded Dec. 1. That same day, the Arbor Garden Townhomes at 2701 Arbor Way in Evans sold for $17 million, or $212,500 per unit.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The 264-unit Ten West is a luxury complex that was completed this year. The developer, Englewood-based Saunders Commercial Development Co., sold the complex to Akron, Ohio-based real estate company Summit Management Services Inc.
Arbor Garden Townhomes consists of 80 units. It was developed in 2005 by Greeley-based Fisbeck/Sheel Construction. It sold it to Del Mar, California, company Stratford Partners, which is already heavily invested in the Front Range multifamily market; it owns four complexes in Northern Colorado and two in the Boulder Valley.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY and EVANS — The Ten West apartment complex near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and 63rd Avenue sold for $80 million, or $303,030 per unit, in a transaction recorded Dec. 1. That same day, the Arbor Garden Townhomes at 2701 Arbor Way in Evans sold for $17 million, or $212,500 per unit.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The 264-unit Ten West is a luxury complex that was completed this year. The developer, Englewood-based Saunders Commercial Development Co., sold the complex to Akron, Ohio-based real estate company Summit Management Services Inc.
Arbor Garden Townhomes consists of 80 units. It was developed in 2005 by Greeley-based Fisbeck/Sheel Construction. It sold it to Del Mar, California, company Stratford Partners, which is already heavily invested in the Front Range multifamily market; it owns four complexes in Northern Colorado and two in the Boulder Valley.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!