PRPA opens applications for Rohla scholarship

FORT COLLINS — Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry can now apply for the Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship. 

According to information from PRPA, the annual $3,000 scholarship is offered through the RMEL Foundation and applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022. 

“The utility industry is undergoing a significant transformation and it’s never been more  important to support the next generation of energy professionals who will be  instrumental in implementing this transition,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and  CEO of Platte River, said in a press release. 

In addition to students enrolled in a four-year university or working toward an associates degree, the scholarship is also being offered to graduating high school seniors interested in pursuing electrical energy studies. All applicants must also have a  permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities of Estes Park,  Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.  

Students who apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship will be added to the National  Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. Every applicant’s listing will be shared  (with their permission) with hundreds of RMEL member companies, which could lead to  internship or employment opportunities within the industry. For more information and to  apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship, visit rmelfoundation.org/scholarships. 

Roy J. Rohla was an electrical engineer and plant manager at the Rawhide Energy Station during his 20-year career at Platte River.

