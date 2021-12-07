PRPA opens applications for Rohla scholarship

FORT COLLINS — Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry can now apply for the Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

According to information from PRPA, the annual $3,000 scholarship is offered through the RMEL Foundation and applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022.

“The utility industry is undergoing a significant transformation and it’s never been more important to support the next generation of energy professionals who will be instrumental in implementing this transition,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a press release.

In addition to students enrolled in a four-year university or working toward an associates degree, the scholarship is also being offered to graduating high school seniors interested in pursuing electrical energy studies. All applicants must also have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.

Students who apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship will be added to the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. Every applicant’s listing will be shared (with their permission) with hundreds of RMEL member companies, which could lead to internship or employment opportunities within the industry. For more information and to apply for the Roy J. Rohla scholarship, visit rmelfoundation.org/scholarships.

Roy J. Rohla was an electrical engineer and plant manager at the Rawhide Energy Station during his 20-year career at Platte River.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC