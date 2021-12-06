Natural Grocers to transition to new Greeley store Dec. 16

GREELEY — Natural Grocers will host a grand reopening event Dec. 16 at the site of its new store in downtown Greeley.

The new store is located at 1320 Eighth Ave.; it fills an almost decade-long void in the downtown area, which has been without a grocery store since 2014.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) has been in Greeley since 2010. It will close its store at 2819 35th Ave. at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 to make way for the new store, which is 5,300 square feet larger than the original store. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.

According to a press statement from Natural Grocers, the company has served up a range of natural and organic options since 1955. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers a free Nutrition Education program and partners with Greeley’s local food bank, the Weld Food Bank.

The grand reopening will include contests and product discounts.

Starting in January 2022, the new location will include the Cottage Craft Beer shop from which customers can select from craft beer, hard kombucha, and seltzer selection, according to the press statement.

The store will continue to offer free, one-on-one health coaching sessions either by phone or video.

