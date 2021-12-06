Boulder’s retired deputy city attorney returns for Planning Department fill-in duty

BOULDER — David Gehr, Boulder’s former chief deputy city attorney who retired this year, is returning to the city to serve as the interim director of the Planning and Development Services Department in the wake of Jacob Lindsey’s sudden departure.

Gehr, who holds a master’s degree in community planning, briefly led the department on an interim basis in 2017.

“We are so fortunate to be able to welcome David back to our organization,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “David has an incredible wealth of experience after three decades of public service with the city. His knowledge of our community, service standards and values will help to make this transition a smooth one.”

The city is actively recruiting a full-time planning director.

