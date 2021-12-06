BizWest seeks nominations for Most Influential Business Leaders

BizWest wants to know who readers think are the Most Influential Business Leaders in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

So, for the first time, the publication is opening up a vote that gives readers the chance to pick the business leaders who they think have the most influence in the community, including Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

From the confidential responses, BizWest will tally the votes and reveal in the Book of Lists reader choices for the top 25 most influential business leaders. This first year, all votes will be write-in, with the form available here.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

Voting is limited to BizWest subscribers and e-newsletter subscribers, one vote per subscription/membership. A valid email address is required to vote. Votes and emails will be kept confidential.

The Most Influential Business Leaders list also will be unveiled at the Book of Lists Launch Party, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Grace Place in Berthoud. The event is sponsored by FNBO.