Billionaire buys rural Steamboat property

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Billionaire Mark Stevens has purchased an undeveloped property north of Steamboat. The property had been listed at $18.5 million.

Stevens, who splits his time between Steamboat and the Silicon Valley, has no plans to change the 562-acre property, according to the Steamboat Pilot.