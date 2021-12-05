Home » Industry News » Hospitality & Tourism



Betta Gumbo plans Windsor location in 2022

WINDSOR — Loveland restaurant Betta Gumbo, a mainstay in the downtown area, plans to open a Windsor location next year.

The Reporter-Herald reported that owner Clay Caldwell said he has determined interest in his cuisine from people who live in the Windsor area. The cajun restaurant has been in Loveland since 2013.


 