Betta Gumbo plans Windsor location in 2022

WINDSOR — Loveland restaurant Betta Gumbo, a mainstay in the downtown area, plans to open a Windsor location next year.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The Reporter-Herald reported that owner Clay Caldwell said he has determined interest in his cuisine from people who live in the Windsor area. The cajun restaurant has been in Loveland since 2013.